PA Department of Community and Economic Development: Agritourism

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is teaming up with the Department of Agriculture to promote agritourism in Pennsylvania. The PA Farm Show is January’s hottest tourist destination, drawing nearly half a million human visitors and 6,000 animals to Harrisburg for the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event.

Agritourism offers a unique experience from picking your own fresh fruit at an orchard, to trying your hand at calf roping, to a hay ride at a pumpkin farm. There are tons of unique activities waiting to be explored.

Learn more in the segment above or by going online to www.visitPA.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...