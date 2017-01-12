Obama scrapping ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cubans

Alicia A. Caldwell, Julie Pace and Matthew Lee, Associated Press
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks about the events in Brussels attack before addressing Cubans at El Gran Teatro de Havana, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks about the events in Brussels attack before addressing Cubans at El Gran Teatro de Havana, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is ending the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.

That’s according to a senior administration official, who said the policy change was effective immediately.

The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.

The move comes about a week before President Barack Obama leaves office and is likely the last major change he will make to his overhaul of the U.S. relationship with Cuba.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to detail the policy ahead of an official announcement.

