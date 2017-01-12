Man charged in killing of Harrisburg police chief’s nephew gets life without parole

By Published:
Glenn Walker has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old John Carter III.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The man accused of killing the nephew of Harrisburg’s police chief has been found guilty.

Glenn Walker was accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old John Carter III, the nephew of Chief Thomas Carter, following an argument in March of last year near Woodbine and Susquehanna streets in the city.

Carter was shot multiple times and died at the hospital a few hours later.

Walker, 20, was charged with criminal homicide and a firearms offense.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC27 Walker was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Walker was arrested three times in the five months prior to the fatal shooting but was still free on bail.

