Man arrested, charged in robberies at Harrisburg market

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have arrested and charged a suspect in three robberies last month at the same market in the city.

Maurice Ross, 34, was arrested Saturday at a home in the 2400 block of Kensington Street.

Police have charged Ross in robberies at Brookwood Market that occurred on Dec. 8, 17 and 22. He displayed a handgun during each incident and made off with a total of about $1,500 in cash, according to police.

As authorities served a search warrant at the Kensington Street residence, a handgun stolen from Lewisberry was found. Ross admitted the firearm belonged to him, police said.

Ross was on federal probation when the robberies occurred and was not to be in possession of a firearm.

