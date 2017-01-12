Lykens man sought after fight over Facebook post

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lykens man accused of assaulting another man during an argument over a Facebook post.

Austin A. Wertz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and related counts for a July 8 incident at his home on North Second Street, state police in Lykens said.

Police said the other man, 27-year-old Scott A. Stock-Rothermel Jr. of Halifax, went to the home of Wertz and 26-year-old Andrew C. Hopkins and was knocked unconscious. Stock-Rothermel was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he remained for nearly two weeks.

Stock-Rothermel was arrested last month on charges of simple assault and DUI. Hopkins is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with evidence. He is in Dauphin County Prison on an unrelated probation.

Anyone with information on Wertz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

