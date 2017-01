HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County business is inviting you to support a slain Pennsylvania State Police trooper’s family.

Packer’s Pizza and Sub Shop in Linglestown is hosting the fundraiser Jan. 19-22. A portion of the sales will go to Tpr. Landon Weaver’s family.

There will also be a collection container if you would like to donate additional funds.

Tpr. Weaver was shot and killed Dec. 30 in Huntingdon County after responding to domestic incident call.

