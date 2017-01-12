Local basketball tournament continues to help grieving families

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drew Michael Taylor was just three years old when he died after a car crash near the Outer Banks in June 2006.

The Taylor family established a foundation in his name.

A short time later, they started a basketball tournament called Dunks for Drew.

The event is now in its tenth year, with the proceeds raising money for Drew’s Hope, which funds a grief and loss support program for children and families.

Marcie Taylor says Drew’s Hope has helped more than 120 families over the years.

“We started out helping five families,” Taylor said. “Right now, we have more than 20 applications from families looking to participate in the upcoming program.”

Dunks for Drew is a quadruple header basketball tournament that will be held at the Chambersburg Area Senior High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

This year’s event will feature boys and girls varsity teams from 4 local high schools (Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Greencastle-Antrim and Mechanicsburg).

Admission is $5. Games are held at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit drewmichaeltaylor.org.

