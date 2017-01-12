Lawmakers seek more time to revive struck-down local tax law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Senate leaders are asking Pennsylvania’s highest court to give state lawmakers more time to revive a now-invalid law that required casinos to pay more than $140 million to local governments.

The nine-page filing Thursday asked the state Supreme Court for another 120 days. The justices struck down the law in September, but stayed their decision for 120 days, through Jan. 26, to give lawmakers time to develop a replacement.

The Senate’s Republican and Democratic floor leaders argue they need more time to replace the law.

The court ruled that the “local share assessment” was unconstitutional because it treated the state’s 12 casinos unequally.

Most casinos have agreed or pledged to continue paying the money. A key date is mid-April, when the first quarterly payment will be due to local governments.

