In Your Community: New app, delayed project, no tax increase in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill Borough Council members discussed a new mobile app designed to keep the community informed at a public meeting Wednesday night.

Borough staff members will use send push alerts through the app during snow emergencies, flooding, and road closures. They’ll also use it to send reminders about activities like leaf pickup. The app is available for iPhone and Android users. Search “Camp Hill Borough” in the app store to find it.

Council members also unanimously approved $28,365.33 for the 2016 sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The work is already complete.

There was discussion about the demolition of the vacant Schaeffer Elementary School. The company responsible for the project is running behind, and some Council members voiced displeasure. The borough is working to figure out what will happen with that space once the demolition is complete.

Council also unanimously approved the borough tax ordinance with no tax increase.

