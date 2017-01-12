Harness racing, casino planned for Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County businessman is trying once again to bring a casino to the Gettysburg area.

David LeVan says he’s applying for Pennsylvania’s last remaining harness racing license. If he’s successful, he says he’ll apply for a gaming license.

LeVan wants to build Mason-Dixon Downs on an open field in Freedom Township, about 2.5 miles southeast of the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center where he planned a casino in 2011.

He gave ABC27 News an exclusive peak.

“I think it would be tremendous,” he said. “The economic impact, the jobs impact, it would be absolutely phenomenal.”

Levan, the owner of Battlefield Harley-Davidson, said concerns about crime and traffic with gaming haven’t come to fruition, but local communities are benefiting from thousands of new jobs, millions of dollars in grants from the gaming industry, and millions of dollars for local businesses.

While Mason-Dixon Downs would be about 3.2 miles from Gettysburg National Military Park, LeVan says there are casinos far closer to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Valley Forge National Park and Fort Necessity National Battlefield. He says those casinos have promoted the historical sites, brought jobs to their areas, and attracted more visitors.

Hanover Shoe Farms is about 10 miles from the proposed site. The farm breeds horses for harness racing, where the jockey sits in a cart.

“It would be great,” co-owner Jim Simpson said of the track and casino. “It would be great for the industry and great for this farm.”

Simpson is both supportive and excited about LeVan’s plan. He has pregnant mares in the field.

“They’ll have babies in the next three, four months and their offspring will race at this new track if it’s built, and that will be more opportunities for our horses,” he said.

But giving birth to the project won’t be easy for LeVan. In addition to the harness racing and casino licenses, he’ll need zoning approval and millions in capital. Battlefield historians, who say it’s still too close to sacred ground, are promising to fight.

