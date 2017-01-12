Harness racing, casino planned for Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County businessman is trying once again to bring a casino to the Gettysburg area.

David LeVan announced Thursday that he’s applying for Pennsylvania’s last remaining harness racing license. If he’s successful, LeVan said he’ll apply for a gaming license.

LeVan wants to build Mason-Dixon Downs in Freedom Township, about 2.5 miles southeast of the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center where he planned a casino in 2011.

“We’ve had a period of time to watch the gaming industry,” he said in a statement. “The concerns about crime, traffic and water simply haven’t come to fruition. What we have seen are local communities benefiting from thousands of new jobs, millions of dollars in grants from the gaming industry, and millions of dollars for local businesses.”

Mason-Dixon Downs would be about 3.2 miles from Gettysburg National Military Park.

LeVan says there are casinos far closer to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Valley Forge National Park and Fort Necessity National Battlefield. He says those casinos have promoted the historical sites, brought jobs to their areas, and attracted more visitors.

