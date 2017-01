The women tell everyone they’re going to Dot’s weekend cabin for book club. However, after the third case of wine comes through the door, it becomes clear there will be more stewing than reviewing. As bottles tip up, secrets spill out and men sneak in. “Girls’ Weekend” is a lightning-quick, contemporary farce written by Karen Schaeffer.

Andrea Stevenson and Karen Schaeffer tell us more.

For tickets or additional shows, visit the www.thebelmont.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...