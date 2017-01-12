East Hempfield police investigate pizza shop robbery

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for the man who robbed a pizza shop in Landisville Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Parma Pizza and Pizza and Grille in the Hempfield Shopping Center.

Police say a white man in his late teens or early 20s walked into the shop and demanded cash. When the cashier refused to open the drawer, the man grabbed the tip jar and fled.

The man was also described as wearing a black hoody, camouflage neck gaiter and black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103.

