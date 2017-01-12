DA: Inmate had shank, planned shooting at Dauphin County Courthouse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County detectives are investigating how a state prison inmate was able to get a homemade weapon into the county courthouse.

Tylor Reynolds, 25, brought a shank to the courthouse Wednesday and planned to use it to disable a deputy sheriff, District Attorney Ed Marsico said.

“He’d hoped to grab the deputy’s gun and then shoot individuals in the courtroom before his trial actually began,” Marsico said Thursday.

Marsico said Reynolds told another inmate about the plot. The other inmate alerted a deputy sheriff who found the shank before Reynolds entered the courtroom.

“It’s still troubling and it reinforces our need to constantly review the security procedures here in the courthouse and also at the prison,” Marsico said.

Reynolds, of Harrisburg, was awaiting trial on charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest, according to court records. He was ordered to have a mental health evaluation and could face charges including aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

The inmate who alerted authorities to the plot had served over a year in prison on burglary and simple assault charges stemming from a domestic incident. Prosecutors agreed that based on the information he gave, he could be released immediately.

“That prisoner did a great service, may have saved someone from injury or even worse,” Marsico said. “We want to encourage that behavior, and yes, he got a reward, he got a little bit of a lesser sentence than he would have otherwise, and kudos to him for coming forward.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...