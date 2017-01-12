Crews battle mobile home fire in York County

Jackson Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire in York County.

Flames broke out just after 6:30 Thursday morning along the first block Kraft Lane which is just off of Route 30 near the Thomasville airport in Jackson Township.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC27 News App and the ABC27 Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...