Coroner at scene of incident in East Donegal Township

WHTM Staff Published:

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County coroner has been called to the scene of an incident near River Road and Railroad Avenue in East Donegal Township.

Emergency dispatchers say the incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Susquehanna Regional police are also at the scene.

A section of Railroad Avenue has been shut down.

The area is secured and safe to the public, dispatchers say.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s