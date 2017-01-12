Coroner at scene of incident in East Donegal Township

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County coroner has been called to the scene of an incident near River Road and Railroad Avenue in East Donegal Township.

Emergency dispatchers say the incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Susquehanna Regional police are also at the scene.

A section of Railroad Avenue has been shut down.

The area is secured and safe to the public, dispatchers say.

