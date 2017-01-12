Big 33 Game will continue despite foundation closing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday the Big 33 Foundation announced it is “closing its doors”, leading many to believe this also spelled the end for the Big 33 game itself.

Part of the statement referred to an “undisclosed organization” that may take over the responsibilities of putting on the game. It turns out that organization is already in place.

“The secret is out, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coach’s Association will take control of the Big 33 game,” said Frank Gay on Thursday to abc27.

Part of the PSFCA’s goal is to bring the focus back on the game itself, in an effort to re-energize the fan base that once made it among the most popular sporting events of the year in Pennsylvania.

An optimistic sentiment for the future of the Big 33 game is echoed by George Connor. The now former Vice President of the Big 33 Foundation is also the Executive Director for the Dauphin County Department of Community and Economic Development. He believes the game is a key attraction for tourist revenue in Dauphin County.

Connor however, would not comment specifically on any intentions the new administration for the Big 33 game may have in furthering the relationship with Dauphin County, “Only the future will tell if that happens. Hopefully we can tie up some things next week and be able to come out with a statement that confirms the situation at hand.”

Coach Gay did add that the game will be played in Dauphin County this year, though the location has not yet been determined. It traditionally had been played at Hersheypark Stadium. The game’s date, which was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend may be moved to June 10th or 17th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...