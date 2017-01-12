3 retailers set to take Kmart’s place in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three retailers have plans to move into Kmart’s retail space on Carlisle Pike after the store closes in March.

HomeGoods, Marshalls, and Stein Mart are scheduled to open sometime between July and September, property manager Pomegranate Real Estate confirmed for ABC27 News.

The company is looking for a retailer to lease a fourth space at Kmart’s current location, and 40,000 square feet of approved new construction is available next door.

HomeGoods is a home decor and kitchenware chain with stores in Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster. Stein Mart is an upscale boutique-style department chain. Its current Pennsylvania locations are in Allentown, Downingtown, and King of Prussia.

Sears Holdings Corporation, the owner of the Sears and Kmart retail store brands, announced last week that it will close the Kmart at 5600 Carlisle Pike and the Sears store at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill.

