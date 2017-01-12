2 sought for pharmacy robbery in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a pair of robbers who stole prescription medication from behind the counter of a York County pharmacy.

One of the robbers jumped over the counter at Kennie’s Market in Spring Grove and fled with his accomplice Tuesday afternoon, Southwestern Regional police said.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the men, both believed to be in their late teens. They said the stolen medication was in liquid form and in bottles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department through York County Dispatch at 717-854-5571.

