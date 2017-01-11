Update: Girl battling leukemia returns to class part-time

We first introduced you to Ashlyn Brysiak back in November. The third grader at West Creek Hills Elementary in the East Pennsboro School District is battling leukemia, yet she has a near-perfect attendance record thanks to a robot that allows her to access the class remotely through an iPad.

Ashlyn’s parents were hopeful that she could return to school part-time in January. This week, Ashlyn did attend an art class. She had to wear a face mask, so her peers wore them as well in a show of support.

Ashlyn’s mom said her daughter can attend class for about 40 minutes a day, usually music or art. She is hopeful she can attend for longer periods of time once cold and flu season is over.

Watch the original Mommy Minute about Ashlyn and her robot, A2B2, by clicking here.

