Police: Harrisburg man robbed store 3 times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man has been arrested for three armed robberies at the same store.

Maurice Ross, 34, is accused of showing a handgun when he robbed the Brookwood Market, at 2624 Brookwood Street, on Dec. 8, Dec. 17, and Dec. 22. Harrisburg police said he stole money from the register and the clerk’s wallet as well as lottery tickets.

Police said they found a stolen handgun when they searched his home, and Ross was on federal probation when the robberies were committed.

He is charged with three counts of robbery, receiving stolen property, and a firearms offense.

