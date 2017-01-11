Police find man with possible homemade explosives in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to a hospital in Dauphin County on Wednesday after police found possible homemade explosive devices in his clothing.

Police in Lower Swatara Township were called to a home for a report of a person who possibly made explosive devices and left the residence. Investigators found the threat to be credible.

The suspect was located in the 2900 block of Fulling Mill Road and was removed from the devices.

Police have not identified the suspect and said he was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Explosives experts with the Pennsylvania State Police assisted with device removal. They made sure the residence was safe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department through Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-262-3080.

