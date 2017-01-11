Pennsylvania reaches settlement with home security company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Utah-based home security company will have to pay restitution to Pennsylvania customers who allegedly were tricked into buying security systems and service contracts.

The state attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with Vivint, Inc., commonly known as APX Alarm Security Solutions.

The settlement alleges Vivant agents in door-to-door sales caused people to replace their security systems by falsely claiming Vivant was affiliated with or had taken over an existing security provider.

The settlement also alleges Vivint failed to honor its cancellation policy and tried to collect fees from people who properly canceled their contracts.

Vivint is required to pay restitution to consumers who filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection by March 10. Consumers who wish to file a complaint should call 1-800-441-2555 or go to www.attorneygeneral.gov.

