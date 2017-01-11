Pennsylvania AG settles with law firm over email review bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office says it’s settled a dispute with a Washington, D.C., law firm over its bill for reviewing explicit and objectionable emails on the agency’s computers.

The office said Wednesday it will pay an additional $1.4 million to BuckleySandler, about $400,000 less than the firm had sought. That’s on top of about $380,000 already paid to BuckleySandler.

Attorney General Bruce Beemer says the deal will help in the transition to a new attorney general, Josh Shapiro. He’ll be sworn in next week in Harrisburg.

A team from BuckleySandler reviewed more than 6.4 million documents and emails from a seven-year period that ended in 2015.

The report released in November flagged 38 people as high-volume senders of inappropriate emails, including 13 senior government officials or judges.

