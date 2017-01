Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in both men and women in the U.S. It causes more deaths than breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer combine. Today on ABC27, we heard from two Penn State Health experts, Michael Reed, MD and Jennifer Toth, MD about the risk factors and treatment options for lung cancer.

