Papenfuse running for 2nd term as Harrisburg mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A few posters hung inside a freshly carpeted building on North Third Street where Eric Papenfuse announced he wants Harrisburg residents to give him a second term as mayor.

“I am, in fact, going to run for re-election for mayor of Harrisburg,” he said.

With a massive “Together We Can” campaign sign behind him, Papenfuse laid out his first-term accomplishments and his plans to build on those successes. But without being questioned by the press, he made a point to make amends for mistakes he says were rooted in good intentions.

“I’ve waged too many battles all at the same time sometimes,” he said. “That has been a learning experience for me.”

The mayor said he felt it was his duty to stick up for the city, which he believed was a target of abuse and corruption for decades. He rattled off a list of battles, including those involving the National Civil War Museum, Harrisburg School District, National Rifle Association, Hershey Harrisburg Regional Visitors Bureau, and The Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC.

Papenfuse said he does not regret the battles because they resulted in positive change. He said he fought with parking managers to stop meter rate increases, and he said he does not regret battling the NRA over city ordinances that prevent gun violence in the city.

The mayor also said he does not regret his ban on PennLive, which he said “traffics in hate speech and cynicism.” However, given that it is a campaign and a new year, he said he wants to put that behind him.

He specifically offered the first question to a PennLive reporter.

“I think I’ve made my point,” he said. “I want to put that behind us. I want to run for office in a way that everyone understands that I am committed to getting anyone information or ask any question about any topic.”

He contends he never barred PennLive from reporting stories about Harrisburg; he just refused to comment on the record to reporters.

The mayor said some of those battles distracted from the success he had during his first term. He said he’s helped Harrisburg gain more financial stability and freedom, offering the city has not borrowed a dime it could not repay. He believes a second term will allow him to finish the job.

“We’re not out of Act 47 yet, but I think we can be in a second term,” he said.

Papenfuse said one of his most cherished improvements involves the renewed cooperation and amended relationship between the mayor’s office and the city council. He said he would not publicly campaign for any one council member but would give his input on who might be a good fit.

He also believed a second term would allow the city to continue to heal from years of government mistrust. He believes trust is beginning to be regained and he doesn’t want to regress.

“We don’t want to go back to dysfunction, to cronyism, and to outright corruption,” he said.

The line may be a dog whistle to Democratic opponent Gloria Martin-Roberts. During her campaign announcement, she gave a loud dog whistle about the Papenfuse administration focusing on one neighborhood for economic development.

While Martin-Roberts did not specifically say Papenfuse’s name or mention Midtown directly, her cues were clear to the audience.

“I don’t have a favorite neighborhood, not one,” she said. “I love this city.”

Papenfuse described her message as a “last gasp” of the old Harrisburg when the city was divided by race, neighborhoods, and shores.

Potential Republican opponent Johnny Baer told ABC27 News he believes the mayor’s confrontations have done more damage than what he may realize. Baer said that is also felt within the police department and said there is low morale among officers.

Papenfuse said he acknowledged there is tension between police and residents. That is why he contends the overturn of officers inside the police department are needed in a second term in order to continue a community policing strategy.

The mayor said he was able to secure funding for body cameras and training to build upon “our own stamp” of how a police department should be run.

“I think by the end of a second term we would have turned over half of the department, so I look at it positively,” he said. “You can look at it negatively. I look at it as a chance to really put our mark on a community policing style that reflects [Chief] Tom Carter’s leadership.”

Papenfuse said Harrisburg is on track to hire 19 new officers this year. He believes with the melting of a hiring freeze and retirement, a new culture would be engrained in what he considers still the best police department in Central Pennsylvania.

The mayor said the decision to run was difficult. He said there is personal sacrifice to being mayor and it impacts his family life. He said the sacrifice is worth it for the people, and he said his opponents continue to push a divisive narrative where he wants to embody his campaign slogan of “Yes We Can”.

“I can say with certain that I feel that Harrisburg is on the right track,” he said. “I feel that the majority of citizens feel that way as well.”

