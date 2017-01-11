Mommy Minute: Balancing fitness and family

Personal trainer Fran Martin says it’s an all-too-common story; parents who say they simply don’t have time to focus on their own fitness.

“The kids’ schedule becomes the whole household’s schedule and the parents take a backseat…which is unfortunate,” Martin said.

Martin, a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym Linglestown and a father himself, recommends making fitness a family affair.

“Plan activities that will involve the children, but you’re still getting the workout yourself,” he said. “Something as simple as a push-up; have them count for you. That way you incorporation learning, but at the same time, you’re helping mommy out, you’re helping daddy out.”

Martin said parents only need to devote 20 to 30 minutes to workouts with their children to see benefits. An added bonus; he said it will likely inspire a love of exercise in the kids themselves.

“A lot of times kids mimic the parents’ behavior, so once you start mimicking it from a younger age, it becomes that much easier,” Martin said.

Martin teamed up with Ali Lanyon and her daughter, Emme, and Janel Knight and her son, Joseph, to show them simple exercises they could do with their children at home. Watch the video to learn more.

