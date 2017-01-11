Midstate woman battling cancer will run 7 marathons in as many days

WHTM Staff Published:
0f21ed2baac541aba4c013f5de59a01f

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate woman is gearing up for the run of her life.

BethAnn Telford isn’t just looking to beat her best time.

She’ll be running seven marathons, in seven days, on seven continents. And she’ll be doing so as she continues her battle with brain cancer.

Telford leaves Saturday for her first race in Antarctica.

She spoke Tuesday night at the Lower Paxton Lions Club and said she’s running for all the children who can’t.

“Going with me on these seven marathons, on seven continents, in seven days are these wonderful children that are so sick they can’t even walk anymore. And let alone for me to run for them is just an honor,” Telford said.

Telford is the only American woman competing in the event.

In each race, she’ll wear sneakers designed to pay tribute to 14 brain cancer survivors around the world.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Midstate woman battling cancer will run 7 marathons in as many days

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s