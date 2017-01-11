Man wanted for raping unconscious woman at New Year’s Eve party

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted in Lancaster County for raping a sleeping woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Antonio Valesquez is charged with rape and sexual assault.

Valesquez, whose last known address is in Denver, was at a New Year’s Eve party at an Ephrata home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Documents state that shortly after 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day Valesquez was seen with his genitals out of his pants while in a bedroom with a woman who lost consciousness due to intoxication.

The victim was seen unconscious while face down on the floor of the bedroom with her pants and underwear around her knees, documents state.

Valesquez told someone who saw the victim in that state, “It’s not what you think it is” as he fixed the zipper on his pants, according to the affidavit. He then fled the home with his mother and brother.

The Ephrata Police Department asks anyone who knows where Valesquez is to call 717-733-8611.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...