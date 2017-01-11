Lower Paxton woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her boyfriend’s arm with a paring knife.

Quasha Brown, 20, of Lower Paxton Township, is accused of stabbing the man during an argument in their apartment on Jan. 6, township police said.

The man was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Brown is charged with felony count of aggravated assault. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

