Lower Paxton woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

By Published:
Quasha Brown (submitted)
Quasha Brown (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her boyfriend’s arm with a paring knife.

Quasha Brown, 20, of Lower Paxton Township, is accused of stabbing the man during an argument in their apartment on Jan. 6, township police said.

The man was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Brown is charged with felony count of aggravated assault. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s