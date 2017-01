HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Need a job? The Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County is hiring.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10. Applicants must pass various background checks.

The starting salary is $38,655 without police academy, $39,792 with police academy and $58,101 after 1 year of service with the department.

Click here for more information.

