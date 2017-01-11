Kardashian robbery probe: Driver, 2 others released in Paris

Kim Kardashian
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American television personality Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she attends the Cannes Lions 2015 in Cannes, southern France. The reality TV star is scheduled to speak and sign copies of her new coffee table book Selfish during a Tuesday, June 30 night event hosted by the Commonwealth Club of California, which bills itself as the nation's oldest and largest public affairs forum.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) – French investigators have released a chauffeur for Kim Kardashian West and two others in a probe into the robbery of more than $100 million worth of jewelry from the star’s Paris rented apartment in October.

The driver’s brother and 13 others remain in custody Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to a judicial official not authorized to speak publicly about this stage of the investigation.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that it was an inside job.

Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same car service company and were among those arrested. It was unclear which brother drove Kardashian the night of the robbery.

An investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.

