‘It was time’: Harrisburg gets PennDOT grant to fix up century-old riverwalk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg announced this week it’s getting a nice chunk of change to make improvements along Riverfront Park, and civic leaders are cheering the efforts.

Calling it a family tradition, Amy Torres has been coming to the capital city’s riverwalk since she was a teenager.

“It’s a good thinking walk,” she said. “Be alone with your thoughts, just think.”

Now she’s bringing her 2-year-old daughter, Vayda, and the city is taking steps to make it safer.

“This side closest to the steps isn’t that bad,” Torres said, examining the walking path along the water.

“But this row right here is pretty beat up, cracked up,” she said, pointing out the wear and tear.

The defects are hard to ignore, whether it’s cracks or big chunks of missing concrete. One could say the riverwalk is really starting to show its age.

“It hadn’t been repaired for a hundred years,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “So it was time.”

The city won a grant from PennDOT — $1 million to replace the old concrete with new from Shipoke down to Maclay Street — as part of the department’s program to encourage alternative transportation. Work should start when the weather warms up.

The original construction of the steps came in the early 1900s as part of the City Beautiful Movement, a series of civic projects to improve Harrisburg.

“The citizenry wanted it so badly,” Jeb Stuart said. “They knew their taxes were going to go up, but who cared, you know?”

Stuart is chair of City Beautiful 2.0 started a few years ago, and keeps pictures of that original work. One photo shows people enjoying the first ever Kipona Festival on the new concrete steps down to the river in 1916.

A few years into City Beautiful 2.0, Stuart said revamping the steps is a good step.

“When people think about Harrisburg’s waterfront and the beauty of Harrisburg’s waterfront, they see those steps,” Stuart said.

In the next couple years, the city also plans to turn the old railroad bridge at Harrisburg Hospital into a pedestrian bridge that stretches all the way to West Shore.

“So not only are fixing the riverwalk down below,” Papenfuse said. “But we’re also going to make it possible to go across the river as a pedestrian.”

All to keep alive the century-old tradition of making the river a part of Harrisburg’s lifestyle.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...