Icy spots persist this morning but a warm-up is coming

There are lingering icy spots this morning as all that cold air yesterday remains tough to scour out of the Susquehanna Valley. Many places are already above freezing, however, and the for those neighborhoods that aren’t right now, the morning sunshine will work very quickly once it rises to melt any icy glaze off those secondary roads. Temperatures will keep climbing today into the upper 40s…some places may reach 50 degrees! Expect sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds this afternoon. Rain showers move back into the region this evening and continue into the first half of tonight. Lows tonight will be right around 40 degrees.

Stronger southerly flow will bring more chances for rain and more warmth tomorrow. The forecast high will be near a record — temperatures should be close to 60 tomorrow afternoon! There could be a stray evening shower tomorrow too. Then, another chance for snow for Saturday as temperatures tumble after a frontal boundary moves southward Friday. It doesn’t look like a major storm, but a couple of inches of snow could be on the table if it pans out. Sunday should be dry before more rain arrives early next week. Buckle up…January is offering Central PA a roller coaster ride of temperatures and precipitation!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...