Hospital seeks pastoral volunteers

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Hospital is looking for help to combine its health care with volunteer spiritual care.

The hospital is offering free training to volunteer pastors and laypersons who want to become certified pastoral caregivers.

The volunteers can sign up for nine weekly sessions for instruction in spiritual care for patients and grieving family members. The volunteers will get help with the use of scripture and prayer.

In return for the training, the men and women must commit to volunteering three hours a week for six weeks at the hospital.

People interested in the training can contact Summit Health at 717-262-4526.

