Ephrata police investigating pair of business burglaries

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a pair of overnight business burglaries.

Suspects entered Lynda’s Deli and Sunoco convenience store combination as well as Ephrata Beverage Mart on North Reading Road, police said. The businesses were entered during early morning hours Wednesday.

Cash was taken from each location.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity at the businesses is asked to call Det. Quinn with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 (ext. 242).

