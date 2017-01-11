Dunkin’ Donuts recalls glass tumblers

By Published:
tumbler

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling glass tumblers than can crack or break, posing laceration and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 19 reports of cracked and broken tumblers, but it’s not aware of any injuries.

The tumblers were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September through November for between $13 and $15.

They can be returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant where they were purchased for a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s