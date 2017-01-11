Dunkin’ Donuts recalls glass tumblers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling glass tumblers than can crack or break, posing laceration and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received 19 reports of cracked and broken tumblers, but it’s not aware of any injuries.

The tumblers were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September through November for between $13 and $15.

They can be returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant where they were purchased for a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...