Digital Account Executive

By Published:
abc27-logo-for-job-listing

WHTM-TV/abc27 in Harrisburg, PA is seeking a Digital Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a trusted consultant, offering their expertise in developing client customized campaigns and solutions that produce ongoing positive results.  We are looking for a well-rounded mix of creative thinking and analytical abilities while always keeping the client goals in mind.  The successful candidate will be well versed in digital advertising products with a proven track record of success.  Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.mediageneral.com/careers (Job ID: HTM-000076)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

