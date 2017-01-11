WHTM-TV/abc27 in Harrisburg, PA is seeking a Digital Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a trusted consultant, offering their expertise in developing client customized campaigns and solutions that produce ongoing positive results. We are looking for a well-rounded mix of creative thinking and analytical abilities while always keeping the client goals in mind. The successful candidate will be well versed in digital advertising products with a proven track record of success. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.mediageneral.com/careers (Job ID: HTM-000076)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...