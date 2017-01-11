CREDC makes effort to sell business center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Regional Chamber and Capital Region Economic Development Corporation is trying to sell the Murata Business Center.

The center is currently home of Technology Incubator in Carlisle, but CREDC wants to sell they can relocate to sell so they can relocate to Harrisburg.

The building currently houses Techcelerator, which consists of 15 startups. Some are excited for the change and some are disappointed.

CREDC President and CEO David Black says the company has been losing up to six figures a year trying to facilitate the 32,000 square foot building, which currently sits half vacant.

Black says the startup would do better in Harrisburg since they can collaborate with the multiple nearby universities.

Crimewatch startup CEO Matt Bloom says he likes the idea of becoming a Harrisburg-based company in some regards but hates the idea of leaving the building that has such a rich history of startup success.

“There are world class technologists working right here in this building. Entrepreneurs creating jobs right here, and in some regards it feels like the plug has been pulled despite that innovation happening,” Bloom said.

CREDC says they cannot financially afford to stay open at the Carlisle location. For now, half the building remains empty with CREDC losing money until the business center can be sold.

Some tech startups may move with CREDC to Harrisburg, while others will stray away from the non-profit, keeping their headquarters in Carlisle. Many startups say time will tell and whether they move will be dependent on the new building and location.

