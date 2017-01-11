Big 33 Scholarship Foundation to close its doors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big 33 Scholarship Foundation board of directors has voted unanimously to formally dissolve the organization.

In a statement released Wednesday, foundation president Jeanne DeDay said contributions to the 59-year-old organization have been declining over the past 15 years and the debt has become unsustainable.

“The board of directors and staff will work with community partners to explore opportunities to pass on the organization’s spirit, notably the program for persons with special needs known as “the Buddies,” award academic scholarships to outstanding students that meet the qualifications, and the super bowl of high school all-star annual Big 33 football game,” DeDay said in the statement.

The Big 33 game would be celebrating its 60th year anniversary this year. DeDay said the board currently is in discussions with an undisclosed organization to continue the game and is optimistic it will survive.

