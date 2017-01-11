Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Arctic Cat has recalled more than 20,000 snowmobiles because the fuel tank can crack and cause a fire in the engine compartment.

The company has received reports of 918 incidents, including six reports of fires, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 2007, 2008, and 2009 Arctic Cat snowmobiles, including F models, Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100 models, Bearcat Z1 XT models, T500 and T570 models, TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo models, and Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo models.

Consumers should contact an Arctic Cat dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been directly notified about by mail.

