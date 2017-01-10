Tuesday Night High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

By Published:
basketball

State Basketball scores

Abington 72, Bensalem 53

Abington Friends 46, George School 25

Abraham Lincoln 63, World Communications 44

Allderdice 69, Carrick 35

Annville-Cleona 58, Pequea Valley 56

Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 34

Audenried 72, Philadelphia Central 53

Avon Grove 55, West Chester East 37

Avonworth 80, Freedom 63

Baldwin 51, Mount Lebanon 45

Bartram 52, Engineering And Science 44

Beaver Falls 84, Beaver Area 77

Belle Vernon 46, McGuffey 40

Bentworth 54, Carmichaels 48

Berks Catholic 62, Hamburg 26

Bishop Shanahan 46, Downingtown West 35

Burrell 45, Steel Valley 44

Cambridge Springs 61, Union City 33

Canon-McMillan 70, Connellsville 30

Carlisle 65, Cumberland Valley 59

Carson Long 54, Harrisburg Academy 21

Cedar Cliff 69, Susquehanna Township 55

Cedar Crest 52, Penn Manor 32

Central Bucks East 58, Central Bucks South 55

Central Valley 56, Blackhawk 51

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 60

Chartiers Valley 60, Knoch 58

Chartiers-Houston 85, Frazier 49

Cheltenham 78, Hatboro-Horsham 76

Chester 61, Penn Wood 53

Clairton 76, West Greene 41

Coatesville 45, Downingtown East 36

Columbia 71, ELCO 70

Conestoga Christian 60, Dayspring Christian 35

Conrad Weiser 57, Twin Valley 49

Council Rock South 50, Neshaminy 35

Coventry Christian 59, Quakertown Christian 27

Del-Valley Charter 70, Philadelphia MC&S 53

Edison 60, Franklin Learning Center 59

Elizabeth Forward 63, Uniontown 60

Elizabethtown 64, Cocalico 57

Ellwood City 47, Mohawk 28

Elwood City Riverside 85, New Brighton 56

Ephrata 61, Lampeter-Strasburg 49

Erie Cathedral Prep 67, Erie East 55

Erie First Christian Academy 49, Mercyhurst Prep 36

Everett 63, Southern Fulton 60, 2OT

Fairview 41, Seneca 29

Fels 68, Palumbo 57

Fort Cherry 79, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Fox Chapel 59, Penn-Trafford 44

Frankford 45, Benjamin Franklin 31

Freeport 64, Mount Pleasant 51

Friends Central 62, Germantown Friends 53

GAMP 52, Nueva Esperanza 23

Garden Spot 44, Manheim Central 42

Garnet Valley 51, Ridley 49

Gateway 38, Armstrong 31

Geibel Catholic 64, Avella 60

General McLane 57, Fort Leboeuf 51

George Jr. Republic 77, Franklin 53

Germantown Academy 73, Springside Chestnut Hill 46

Girard 38, Northwestern 22

Girard College 72, The City School 23

Glen Mills 57, Interboro 39

Governor Mifflin 51, West Lawn Wilson 42

Gratz 63, Sayre 39

Great Valley 45, Unionville 25

Greater Latrobe 76, Plum 65

Greencastle Antrim 59, Waynesboro 37

Greenville 49, West Middlesex 27

Grove City 61, Farrell 59

Harbor Creek 57, Erie Central Tech 54

Harrisburg Christian 58, West Shore 48

Harriton 78, Springfield Delco 69

Haverford 54, Conestoga 51

Haverford School 54, Episcopal Academy 51

Hershey 64, Red Land 58

Hickory 62, Oil City 50

High School of the Future 83, Tacony Academy 76

Highlands 80, Greensburg Salem 49

Holy Ghost Prep 45, New Hope-Solebury 42

Imani Christian Academy 90, Trinity Christian 68

Indiana 68, Yough 47

Jeannette 79, Serra Catholic 62

Kiski Area 72, Franklin Regional 66

Lancaster Catholic 61, Lebanon Catholic 11

Lancaster McCaskey 67, Manheim Township 65

Lancaster Mennonite 77, Northern Lebanon 50

Latin Charter 59, Philadelphia Northeast 28

Laurel 69, Shenango 64

Laurel Highlands 66, West Mifflin 40

Lebanon 65, Hempfield 51

Lincoln Park Charter 82, Aliquippa 61

Lititz Christian 41, Veritas Academy 38

Lower Dauphin 51, Palmyra 50

Lower Merion 64, Upper Darby 52

Malvern Prep 60, Penn Charter 58

Maplewood 59, Iroquois 50

Mariana Bracetti 58, Rush 54

Mars 54, Moon 53

Martin Luther King 64, Philadelphia George Washington 48

Mastbaum 52, KIPP Dubois 40

Masterman 74, Swenson 48

Mastery Charter North 81, South Philadelphia 54

McKeesport 65, Ringgold 43

Mechanicsburg 64, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 36

Mercer 46, Lakeview 37

Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 28

Middletown 61, West Perry 35

Milton Hershey 72, Camp Hill Trinity 71

Minersville 53, Pine Grove 50

Monessen 107, Mapletown 23

Montour 83, West Allegheny 45

New Castle 82, Ambridge 46

New Foundations 77, Calvary Christian, N.J. 52

Norristown 52, Upper Perkiomen 37

North Allegheny 74, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 57

North Hills 85, Shaler 70

North Penn 56, Pennridge 50

Olney Charter 48, Prep Charter 41

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Neshannock 45

Owen J Roberts 58, Pottstown 56

Oxford 72, Octorara 59

Parkway Center City 54, Dobbins 38

Parkway Northwest 67, Hill Freedman 30

Paul Robeson 73, Freire Charter 58

Peddie, N.J. 80, Solebury 54

Penn Hills 71, Hempfield Area 44

Penncrest 47, Radnor 43

Perkiomen School 78, Mercy Vocational 39

Perkiomen Valley 74, Pottsgrove 48

Phil-Montgomery Christian 36, The Christian Academy 34

Philadelphia Science Leadership 51, Bodine 38

Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 60

Pittsburgh North Catholic 65, Brentwood 32

Plumstead Christian 45, Collegium Charter School 38

Propel Andrew Street 56, Eden Christian 54

Quakertown 78, Hopewell 40

Quigley Catholic 64, Holy Family Academy, Va. 59

Reading 78, Exeter 61

Renaissance Academy 53, Del-Val Friends 33

Rocky Grove 70, Reynolds 51

Salem Christian 50, Lehigh Valley Christian 14

Seton-LaSalle 69, Carlynton 36

Sewickley Academy 98, Northgate 25

Shady Side Academy 57, East Allegheny 37

Sharon 69, Slippery Rock 35

Shipley 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 49

SLA Beeber 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31

Solanco 55, Donegal 54

Souderton 69, William Tennent 28

South Fayette 83, Waynesburg Central 67

South Park 74, Keystone Oaks 64

Southmoreland 81, South Side 52

Spring-Ford 46, Upper Merion 43

Springdale 49, Leechburg 42

St. Joseph 82, Winchester Thurston 79

Steelton-Highspire 63, Camp Hill 59

Strawberry Mansion 54, Kensington 49

String Theory Schools 74, Randolph 69

Summit Academy 70, Riverview 57

Sun Valley 60, Kennett 41

Thomas Jefferson 73, Trinity 70

Titusville 59, North East 49

Upper Moreland 65, Upper Dublin 30

Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 57

Valley 49, Derry 33

Valley Forge Military 69, Lower Moreland 50

Vincentian Academy 83, Union Area 81, OT

Warwick 53, Conestoga Valley 52

Washington 65, Burgettstown 37

West Chester Rustin 39, West Chester Henderson 37

West Philadelphia 72, Sankofa 71

Westinghouse 53, Perry Traditional Academy 48

Wilmington 57, Sharpsville 36

Wissahickon 64, Springfield Montco 46

Woodland Hills 71, Norwin 55

York 96, South Western 64

 

 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 76, Bensalem 15

Abington Friends 45, George School 25

Agnes Irwin 38, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35

Allderdice 70, Carrick 30

Archbishop Ryan 68, Little Flower 33

Beaver Area 51, Beaver Falls 35

Bishop Shanahan 53, Downingtown West 45

Bonner-Prendergast 62, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 32

California 51, West Greene 37

Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 68

Cedar Cliff 48, Susquehanna Township 19

Cedar Crest 69, Penn Manor 44

Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks South 30

Central Bucks West 64, Audenried 32

Cheltenham 42, Hatboro-Horsham 39

Cocalico 51, Lebanon 24

Conestoga 38, Haverford 27

Covenant Christian Academy 32, Lancaster Christian 26

Cumberland Valley 60, Carlisle 36

Dayspring Christian 43, Conestoga Christian 28

Donegal 63, Solanco 45

Downingtown East 46, Coatesville 44

Ellis School 55, Northgate 38

Episcopal Academy 51, Penn Charter 33

Friends Central 50, Germantown Friends 24

Garnet Valley 66, Ridley 31

Germantown Academy 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 47

Governor Mifflin 62, West Lawn Wilson 52

Greencastle Antrim 50, Waynesboro 29

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Mechanicsburg 28

Harrisburg Christian 50, West Shore 30

Hempfield 43, Elizabethtown 31

Hershey 46, Red Land 30

Homer-Center 63, Ligonier Valley 42

James Buchanan 41, Shippensburg 36

Jenkintown 45, Bristol 20

Keystone 47, Cranberry 41

Keystone Oaks 58, Yough 16

 

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Ephrata 22

Lancaster Catholic 42, Lebanon Catholic 41

Lancaster McCaskey 77, Manheim Township 73

Lansdale Catholic 40, Hallahan 22

Linden Hall 52, Harrisburg Academy 13

Lititz Christian 31, Veritas Academy 23

Lower Moreland 50, MaST Charter 15

Manheim Central 53, Garden Spot 45

McKeesport 63, West Mifflin 47

Methacton 72, Pope John Paul II 45

Milton Hershey 52, Camp Hill Trinity 37

Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 18

Neshaminy 46, Council Rock South 29

New Hope-Solebury 64, Calvary Christian 21

Norristown 52, Upper Perkiomen 8

North Penn 61, Pennridge 27

Northern Lebanon 50, Lancaster Mennonite 21

Northern York 49, Big Spring 41

Norwin 62, Blackhawk 56

Owen J Roberts 43, Pottstown 41

Palmyra 44, Lower Dauphin 31

Palumbo 57, Overbrook 43

Penn Hills 68, Hempfield Area 42

Penn Wood 60, Chester 45

Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 45

Perkiomen Valley 63, Pottsgrove 42

Phil-Montgomery Christian 39, Calvary Baptist 10

Philadelphia West Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 42

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Brashear 45

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Quakertown 29

Radnor 60, Penncrest 48

Reading 65, Exeter 62, OT

Salem Christian 57, Lehigh Valley Christian 8

Shalom Christian 51, Cumberland Valley Christian 25

Shipley 42, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 40

Souderton 47, William Tennent 25

South Western 60, York 42

Spring-Ford 57, Upper Merion 24

Springfield Delco 56, Harriton 43

St. Basil 61, Merion Mercy 30

Sun Valley 60, Kennett 41

The Christian Academy 47, Delco Christian 8

Trinity 66, Thomas Jefferson 49

Twin Valley 56, Daniel Boone 30

Upper Dublin 56, Upper Moreland 10

Villa Maria Academy 61, Mount St. Joseph 53

Westinghouse 34, Perry Traditional Academy 21

Wissahickon 46, Springfield Montco 34

York Catholic 40, Littlestown 28

 

