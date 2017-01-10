Tuesday Night High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

State Basketball scores
Abington 72, Bensalem 53
Abington Friends 46, George School 25
Abraham Lincoln 63, World Communications 44
Allderdice 69, Carrick 35
Annville-Cleona 58, Pequea Valley 56
Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 34
Audenried 72, Philadelphia Central 53
Avon Grove 55, West Chester East 37
Avonworth 80, Freedom 63
Baldwin 51, Mount Lebanon 45
Bartram 52, Engineering And Science 44
Beaver Falls 84, Beaver Area 77
Belle Vernon 46, McGuffey 40
Bentworth 54, Carmichaels 48
Berks Catholic 62, Hamburg 26
Bishop Shanahan 46, Downingtown West 35
Burrell 45, Steel Valley 44
Cambridge Springs 61, Union City 33
Canon-McMillan 70, Connellsville 30
Carlisle 65, Cumberland Valley 59
Carson Long 54, Harrisburg Academy 21
Cedar Cliff 69, Susquehanna Township 55
Cedar Crest 52, Penn Manor 32
Central Bucks East 58, Central Bucks South 55
Central Valley 56, Blackhawk 51
Charleroi 63, Brownsville 60
Chartiers Valley 60, Knoch 58
Chartiers-Houston 85, Frazier 49
Cheltenham 78, Hatboro-Horsham 76
Chester 61, Penn Wood 53
Clairton 76, West Greene 41
Coatesville 45, Downingtown East 36
Columbia 71, ELCO 70
Conestoga Christian 60, Dayspring Christian 35
Conrad Weiser 57, Twin Valley 49
Council Rock South 50, Neshaminy 35
Coventry Christian 59, Quakertown Christian 27
Del-Valley Charter 70, Philadelphia MC&S 53
Edison 60, Franklin Learning Center 59
Elizabeth Forward 63, Uniontown 60
Elizabethtown 64, Cocalico 57
Ellwood City 47, Mohawk 28
Elwood City Riverside 85, New Brighton 56
Ephrata 61, Lampeter-Strasburg 49
Erie Cathedral Prep 67, Erie East 55
Erie First Christian Academy 49, Mercyhurst Prep 36
Everett 63, Southern Fulton 60, 2OT
Fairview 41, Seneca 29
Fels 68, Palumbo 57
Fort Cherry 79, Jefferson-Morgan 38
Fox Chapel 59, Penn-Trafford 44
Frankford 45, Benjamin Franklin 31
Freeport 64, Mount Pleasant 51
Friends Central 62, Germantown Friends 53
GAMP 52, Nueva Esperanza 23
Garden Spot 44, Manheim Central 42
Garnet Valley 51, Ridley 49
Gateway 38, Armstrong 31
Geibel Catholic 64, Avella 60
General McLane 57, Fort Leboeuf 51
George Jr. Republic 77, Franklin 53
Germantown Academy 73, Springside Chestnut Hill 46
Girard 38, Northwestern 22
Girard College 72, The City School 23
Glen Mills 57, Interboro 39
Governor Mifflin 51, West Lawn Wilson 42
Gratz 63, Sayre 39
Great Valley 45, Unionville 25
Greater Latrobe 76, Plum 65
Greencastle Antrim 59, Waynesboro 37
Greenville 49, West Middlesex 27
Grove City 61, Farrell 59
Harbor Creek 57, Erie Central Tech 54
Harrisburg Christian 58, West Shore 48
Harriton 78, Springfield Delco 69
Haverford 54, Conestoga 51
Haverford School 54, Episcopal Academy 51
Hershey 64, Red Land 58
Hickory 62, Oil City 50
High School of the Future 83, Tacony Academy 76
Highlands 80, Greensburg Salem 49
Holy Ghost Prep 45, New Hope-Solebury 42
Imani Christian Academy 90, Trinity Christian 68
Indiana 68, Yough 47
Jeannette 79, Serra Catholic 62
Kiski Area 72, Franklin Regional 66
Lancaster Catholic 61, Lebanon Catholic 11
Lancaster McCaskey 67, Manheim Township 65
Lancaster Mennonite 77, Northern Lebanon 50
Latin Charter 59, Philadelphia Northeast 28
Laurel 69, Shenango 64
Laurel Highlands 66, West Mifflin 40
Lebanon 65, Hempfield 51
Lincoln Park Charter 82, Aliquippa 61
Lititz Christian 41, Veritas Academy 38
Lower Dauphin 51, Palmyra 50
Lower Merion 64, Upper Darby 52
Malvern Prep 60, Penn Charter 58
Maplewood 59, Iroquois 50
Mariana Bracetti 58, Rush 54
Mars 54, Moon 53
Martin Luther King 64, Philadelphia George Washington 48
Mastbaum 52, KIPP Dubois 40
Masterman 74, Swenson 48
Mastery Charter North 81, South Philadelphia 54
McKeesport 65, Ringgold 43
Mechanicsburg 64, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 36
Mercer 46, Lakeview 37
Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 28
Middletown 61, West Perry 35
Milton Hershey 72, Camp Hill Trinity 71
Minersville 53, Pine Grove 50
Monessen 107, Mapletown 23
Montour 83, West Allegheny 45
New Castle 82, Ambridge 46
New Foundations 77, Calvary Christian, N.J. 52
Norristown 52, Upper Perkiomen 37
North Allegheny 74, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 57
North Hills 85, Shaler 70
North Penn 56, Pennridge 50
Olney Charter 48, Prep Charter 41
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 58, Neshannock 45
Owen J Roberts 58, Pottstown 56
Oxford 72, Octorara 59
Parkway Center City 54, Dobbins 38
Parkway Northwest 67, Hill Freedman 30
Paul Robeson 73, Freire Charter 58
Peddie, N.J. 80, Solebury 54
Penn Hills 71, Hempfield Area 44
Penncrest 47, Radnor 43
Perkiomen School 78, Mercy Vocational 39
Perkiomen Valley 74, Pottsgrove 48
Phil-Montgomery Christian 36, The Christian Academy 34
Philadelphia Science Leadership 51, Bodine 38
Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 60
Pittsburgh North Catholic 65, Brentwood 32
Plumstead Christian 45, Collegium Charter School 38
Propel Andrew Street 56, Eden Christian 54
Quakertown 78, Hopewell 40
Quigley Catholic 64, Holy Family Academy, Va. 59
Reading 78, Exeter 61
Renaissance Academy 53, Del-Val Friends 33
Rocky Grove 70, Reynolds 51
Salem Christian 50, Lehigh Valley Christian 14
Seton-LaSalle 69, Carlynton 36
Sewickley Academy 98, Northgate 25
Shady Side Academy 57, East Allegheny 37
Sharon 69, Slippery Rock 35
Shipley 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 49
SLA Beeber 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31
Solanco 55, Donegal 54
Souderton 69, William Tennent 28
South Fayette 83, Waynesburg Central 67
South Park 74, Keystone Oaks 64
Southmoreland 81, South Side 52
Spring-Ford 46, Upper Merion 43
Springdale 49, Leechburg 42
St. Joseph 82, Winchester Thurston 79
Steelton-Highspire 63, Camp Hill 59
Strawberry Mansion 54, Kensington 49
String Theory Schools 74, Randolph 69
Summit Academy 70, Riverview 57
Sun Valley 60, Kennett 41
Thomas Jefferson 73, Trinity 70
Titusville 59, North East 49
Upper Moreland 65, Upper Dublin 30
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 57
Valley 49, Derry 33
Valley Forge Military 69, Lower Moreland 50
Vincentian Academy 83, Union Area 81, OT
Warwick 53, Conestoga Valley 52
Washington 65, Burgettstown 37
West Chester Rustin 39, West Chester Henderson 37
West Philadelphia 72, Sankofa 71
Westinghouse 53, Perry Traditional Academy 48
Wilmington 57, Sharpsville 36
Wissahickon 64, Springfield Montco 46
Woodland Hills 71, Norwin 55
York 96, South Western 64
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 76, Bensalem 15
Abington Friends 45, George School 25
Agnes Irwin 38, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35
Allderdice 70, Carrick 30
Archbishop Ryan 68, Little Flower 33
Beaver Area 51, Beaver Falls 35
Bishop Shanahan 53, Downingtown West 45
Bonner-Prendergast 62, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 32
California 51, West Greene 37
Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 68
Cedar Cliff 48, Susquehanna Township 19
Cedar Crest 69, Penn Manor 44
Central Bucks East 43, Central Bucks South 30
Central Bucks West 64, Audenried 32
Cheltenham 42, Hatboro-Horsham 39
Cocalico 51, Lebanon 24
Conestoga 38, Haverford 27
Covenant Christian Academy 32, Lancaster Christian 26
Cumberland Valley 60, Carlisle 36
Dayspring Christian 43, Conestoga Christian 28
Donegal 63, Solanco 45
Downingtown East 46, Coatesville 44
Ellis School 55, Northgate 38
Episcopal Academy 51, Penn Charter 33
Friends Central 50, Germantown Friends 24
Garnet Valley 66, Ridley 31
Germantown Academy 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 47
Governor Mifflin 62, West Lawn Wilson 52
Greencastle Antrim 50, Waynesboro 29
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Mechanicsburg 28
Harrisburg Christian 50, West Shore 30
Hempfield 43, Elizabethtown 31
Hershey 46, Red Land 30
Homer-Center 63, Ligonier Valley 42
James Buchanan 41, Shippensburg 36
Jenkintown 45, Bristol 20
Keystone 47, Cranberry 41
Keystone Oaks 58, Yough 16
Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Ephrata 22
Lancaster Catholic 42, Lebanon Catholic 41
Lancaster McCaskey 77, Manheim Township 73
Lansdale Catholic 40, Hallahan 22
Linden Hall 52, Harrisburg Academy 13
Lititz Christian 31, Veritas Academy 23
Lower Moreland 50, MaST Charter 15
Manheim Central 53, Garden Spot 45
McKeesport 63, West Mifflin 47
Methacton 72, Pope John Paul II 45
Milton Hershey 52, Camp Hill Trinity 37
Morrisville 36, Christopher Dock 18
Neshaminy 46, Council Rock South 29
New Hope-Solebury 64, Calvary Christian 21
Norristown 52, Upper Perkiomen 8
North Penn 61, Pennridge 27
Northern Lebanon 50, Lancaster Mennonite 21
Northern York 49, Big Spring 41
Norwin 62, Blackhawk 56
Owen J Roberts 43, Pottstown 41
Palmyra 44, Lower Dauphin 31
Palumbo 57, Overbrook 43
Penn Hills 68, Hempfield Area 42
Penn Wood 60, Chester 45
Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 45
Perkiomen Valley 63, Pottsgrove 42
Phil-Montgomery Christian 39, Calvary Baptist 10
Philadelphia West Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 42
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Brashear 45
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Quakertown 29
Radnor 60, Penncrest 48
Reading 65, Exeter 62, OT
Salem Christian 57, Lehigh Valley Christian 8
Shalom Christian 51, Cumberland Valley Christian 25
Shipley 42, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 40
Souderton 47, William Tennent 25
South Western 60, York 42
Spring-Ford 57, Upper Merion 24
Springfield Delco 56, Harriton 43
St. Basil 61, Merion Mercy 30
Sun Valley 60, Kennett 41
The Christian Academy 47, Delco Christian 8
Trinity 66, Thomas Jefferson 49
Twin Valley 56, Daniel Boone 30
Upper Dublin 56, Upper Moreland 10
Villa Maria Academy 61, Mount St. Joseph 53
Westinghouse 34, Perry Traditional Academy 21
Wissahickon 46, Springfield Montco 34
York Catholic 40, Littlestown 28