Trooper Minute: Winter Driving

WHTM Staff Published:
snow_winter_penndot_driving_plow

Drivers must have a clear, unobstructed view of the road at all times. This means you must take the time to ensure you have that clear view by removing snow and ice from all windows. This is a primary offense, which means that you can be pulled over and cited solely for this violation.

For those drivers who do not clear snow or ice from their vehicle roof, keep in mind that you could be looking at substantial fines if that snow or ice dislodges and causes a crash. As described in the law, if that snow or ice dislodges and causes a crash that results in injury, you are subject of a fine up to $1,000.

Finally, if you find yourself driving on snow or ice covered roadways, slow down. Driving too fast for conditions is the number one cause of all winter weather vehicle crashes, so please slow down, be patient, and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

