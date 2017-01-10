The Dailey Method: Barre and Cycle Studio

Located at 309 Hockersville Road in Hershey, the studio offers a high quality barre fitness exercise program incorporating the best of Pilates, yoga, orthopedic exercises and ballet barre training in a one-hour full body no impact workout. Also offered is Dailey Interval HIIT, a 45 minute high Intensity no impact Interval training, and Dailey Cycle, a heart pounding bike-to-barre class using state-of-the-art indoor Schwinn bikes.

Owner Pat Santostefano studied under The Dailey Method Founder, Jill Dailey, to become a certified Master teacher, taking her first class in 2013, and subsequently deciding to open her own studio in Hershey last December.

“I have had a lifelong passion for wellness and fitness. My vision is to create a community where people are inspired to find balance in mind and spirit as well as in mind and body,” explains Santostefano.

Learn more in the video above or by visiting them online.

