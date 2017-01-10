Pre-K program at Whitaker Center hopes to inspire interest in science, technology

Whitaker Center in Harrisburg is hosting a community event for Pre-K students on January 21. It’s called M.A.D. or Mini-Adventure Day, and it aims to inspire a love of STEM or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

There will be five different stations for children and their families to explore.

Whitaker Center’s CEO stopped by Daybreak to talk about the organization’s STEM programs. Watch the video to learn more.

For registration information, visit http://www.whitakercenter.org/parent-kids-adventures-in-stem.

