PHOTOS: Jeep crashes into Lancaster County appliance store

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Lancaster County appliance store Tuesday afternoon was not injured.
Crews were called shortly after 2 p.m. to Martin’s Appliance store on Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township for a reported vehicle into the building, according to the Quarryville Fire Company.
A Jeep went through the front window of the business, damaging over 20 appliances.
The fire company said the driver was not injured and no other injuries have been reported.
Authorities have not released a cause of the crash.
