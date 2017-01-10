Pennsylvania urges home radon tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Environmental Protection is urging Pennsylvanians to test their homes for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Winter is an ideal time to test because doors and windows are generally closed, producing the most conservative results. High levels of radon tend to be found in basements, but the colorless, odorless, and radioactive gas can be found anywhere in the home.

DEP Acting Secretary Patrick McDonnell said because of its geology, Pennsylvania is prone to high radon levels. He said radon has been detected in all 67 counties, and about 40 percent of homes have levels above the Environmental Protection Agency action level.

Radon occurs naturally from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks and enters homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings.

Test kits are available at home improvement and hardware stores.

