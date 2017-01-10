Pennsylvania jurors award $88M in child rape civil case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Jurors in central Pennsylvania say a man serving decades in state prison after pleading guilty to raping a 6-year-old boy should have to pay the victim $88 million.

A jury in Harrisburg on Tuesday issued the verdict on damages against 62-year-old Ira Scott Task of Harrisburg, who’s serving 17½ to 40 years in prison. The attack at Task’s home was videotaped.

Ben Andreozzi, a lawyer for the now-8-year-old victim, says he’s hopeful that the child will be able to get some financial resources as a result of the verdict, but they may be limited.

The verdict consists of $38 million in compensatory damages and $50 million in punitive damages.

