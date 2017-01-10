PA Potato Cooperative: Tater Tuesday!

Whether it’s a fresh baked potato donut from the Farm Show food court, a delicious fresh-cut French Fry, or the creative culinary recipes at the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage— visit the Farm Show today for “Tater Tuesday”.

“Pennsylvania has more than 5300 acres of potatoes in production; we rank 14th in the nation for production of potatoes with more than 70 producers in the state,” tells Dave Masser.

Interesting spud facts: On average an American will consume 110 pounds of potatoes annually. A medium size potato has only 110 calories with no fat or cholesterol. And potatoes are a great source of fiber, potassium, and Vitamin C.

So next time you have a potato, enjoy it, and know you are eating one of nature’s healthiest foods!

