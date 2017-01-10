PA Farm Show helps local food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show is teaming up with area food banks to help those in need across central Pennsylvania.

The PA Dairymen’s Association, which sells milkshakes at the Farm Show, is collecting money for the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign. The campaign provides fresh milk to area food banks.

On Tuesday, the Bid, Buy, Donate event took place at the Farm Show. People could bid on livestock, with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank paying for all holding, transport, and processing costs. Then, the packaged meat is picked up by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and distributed to 900 partners.

Finally, when the Farm Show ends, all the left over produce will go directly to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as well.

“That will be probably about 6,000 pounds or more of great, beautiful produce,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Number one, it’s a lot of product. So, that’s going to produce thousands of actual meals for people who are in need. But, it also sets the example for folks around the state. It lets them know how important Pennsylvania agriculture is to our work.”

Arthur says, once the food arrives at the food bank, they will begin distributing it to those in need within a few days.

